There is ‘room for hope’ on Cyprus problem

Συνέντευξη ΚΥΠΕ – Υφυπουργός Πολιτισμού Βασιλική Κασσιανίδου
Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou

There is “room for hope” that the current deadlock over the Cyprus problem may be lifted, Culture Deputy Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event to mark the 69th anniversary of the founding of Eoka, she said that the appointment of United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin and the “personal interest” shown by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the international community, and the European Union have all allowed for that “room for hope” to be created.

She said the government is pursuing a solution “which will reunite and form conditions for the development and the wellbeing of the entire island and its people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.”

Such a solution, she said, “will strengthen stability and security in the wider region and allow our country to take full advantage of its potential and prospects.”

She described Holguin’s appointment as “the result of persistent efforts on the part of the government, with the undivided cooperation of Greece and our EU partners.”

In addition, she described the anniversary of Eoka’s founding as “a symbol of honour and remembrance which acts as a beacon and a guide for future generations.”

Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanoli also spoke at a separate event, saying President Nikos Christodoulides’ “main concern is to work with all our strength to achieve a solution for an independent a truly sovereign state.”

She envisaged a solution which would be “free from any anachronistic guarantees and the presence of occupying troops”.

Speaking about Eoka, she said “the Cypriot soul proved to be brave and the heroism and determination of the Eoka fighters caused surprise and embarrassment, event for the British colonialists themselves.”

