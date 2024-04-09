April 9, 2024

Teen identified as victim of fatal traffic accident

By Nikolaos Prakas0707
A teenage boy was on Tuesday identified as the victim of a fatal car accident on the Palaichori-Nicosia Road.

The teen was identified as 17-year-old Alexandros Kashioulis.

An autopsy was carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Pappeta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

The cause of death was listed as multiple fractures and skull injuries from the crash.

The traffic accident occurred when a car crashed into a water tanker on the road.

It is not exactly clear how the teen was involved in the accident.

Police said that they found him dead in the middle of the road.

Police said that they are still trying to determine the cause of the accident, and whether the dead teen had been driving the vehicle found at the scene.

According to an announcement, police call on people to contact the nearest police station or the citizen help number at 1460 if they have any information on the accident.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

