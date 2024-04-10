April 10, 2024

Roads closed for Limassol marathon

By Staff Reporter01
File photo

Traffic arrangements due to the Limassol marathon, scheduled for the weekend of April 13 and 14, have been announced by the event organisers on Wednesday.

On April 13, during the five-kilometre road race, set to last from 8am to 11pm, the coastal front of Limassol will be closed from the start of Anexartisias street until the Crowne Plaza hotel.

During the main race day on April 14, the affected roads will be the coastal road from Asomatos to Ladies Mile, all the way to the roundabout of the new port and to Franklin Roosevelt avenue, as well as the coastal front up to Elias Beach hotel.

The roads will be closed from 6.30am to 1.30pm.

Additionally, on Sunday, the road starting at the exit of the Fasouri waterpark to the Limassol marina will remain closed to traffic from 6.30am to 9.30am.

 

