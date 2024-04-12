April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

33,634 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive in Gaza

By Reuters News Service00
palestinian mother mourns her son killed in an israeli strike, in deir al balah in the central gaza strip
People perform funeral prayers as the mother of Palestinian Khalil Abu Shamala, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourns next to his body, at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

At least 33,634 Palestinians have been killed and 76,214 injured in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 89 Palestinians were killed and 120 were injured, the ministry added.

