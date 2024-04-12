April 12, 2024

Three arrested for living illegally in Paphos

Three people were arrested on Thursday after it was determined that they were living in Paphos illegally.

The arrests were made after checks were carried out both in Paphos’ town centre and in Yeroskipou.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that procedures to deport all three to their countries of origin are “on track.”

