April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Free entry to museums on April 18

By Staff Reporter04
cyprus museum nicosia
Cyprus museum Nicosia

Entry to the island’s museums and archaeological sites will be free of charge to all visitors on Thursday to commemorate International Day of Monuments and Sites, which is marked every year on April 18, the antiquities department announced.

The international day was established by Unesco in 1983. The antiquities department said free entry to sites and museums aims at raising awareness among the public as to the importance of culture.

Every year a different theme is promoted. This year the event will focus on ‘Rescuing Monuments from Collapse and Disasters’ and the Charter of Venice 1964-2024 on the protection of cultural heritage.

The main event in Cyprus will be the inauguration of the archaeological site at Paphos Gate in Nicosia which will be attended by the deputy minister of culture, Vasiliki Kassianidou, on April 22.

Other planned events will mainly concern the educational field with the goal of familiarising young people with the island’s cultural heritage.

 

staff reporter

