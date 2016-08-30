Rooney to quit England after 2018 World Cup

Wayne Rooney, 30, has led his country since August 2014 and is England’s record goalscorer having netted 53 in 115 international appearances

Wayne Rooney will end his England career after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the striker said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old made his announcement at a news conference ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday when he will set a new record for an England outfield player ahead of David Beckham by winning his 116th cap.

“Come Russia I feel that will be the time for me to say goodbye to international football, my mind is made up,” said Rooney, who was reappointed England captain on Monday.

“I will just try to enjoy myself over the next two years,” he added.

