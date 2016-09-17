President heads off for meeting with UN secretary-general

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Sunday after arriving in New York to attend the UN general assembly and hold a series of other meetings.

The Cyprus problem will be the focus of the meeting with Ban, ahead of one to take place on September 25 between Anastasiades, Ban and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci.

During his stay in New York, Anastasiades will brief the five permanent members of the UN security council on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue at a working lunch on Monday.

Earlier on Monday he will meet with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel el-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Later on the same day he will give a speech at the Concordia conference on the future of Europe.

In addition, the president will hold a series of meetings with foreign leaders and other officials, including US Vice-President Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

He is also scheduled to meet with the vice-president of the Bank of Cyprus Wilbur Ross, president of ExxonMobile. Rex Tillerson and president and CEO of Libra Group, George Logothetis.

The president, who is accompanied by government spokesman, Nikos Christodoulides, left for New York this morning from Bratislava where he participated in the informal meeting of heads of state and government of the European Union to discuss the future of Europe.