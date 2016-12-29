More snow to fall today

A low pressure system in the area brings more rain, storms and snowfall in the mountains on Thursday.

Gradually the weather will improve and some sunny intervals are expected but local showers, strong winds and isolated thunderstorms will prevail in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 15C inland, 16C in coastal areas and 3C in mountainous areas.

The met office forecasts more snow around Troodos for the evening with temperatures below zero.

More of the same weather is expected for Friday, and temperatures will plunge further.

Over the weekend there will be no substantial changes apart from a slight drop in temperature on Sunday.