Police hunting for those behind ammunition theft

Police on Monday said they are continuing to search for those behind the theft of four loaded magazines and a number of bullets which were stolen from a guard at the Andreas Papandreou air base on December 17.

The stolen ammunition – four loaded magazines and 60 bullets – was found by a priest near the church of Ayia Vryaini in Mandria, Paphos on December 31.

The priest had called the police after locating the ammunition in the store room where church items are kept, and was later identified as that stolen from the airbase last month.

The ammunition was stolen on December 17 at around 7.10pm when three men reportedly forced their way into the base and robbed the guard on duty of the items before fleeing in a black car. The stolen items were in a metal box with the guard.