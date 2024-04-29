April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Warsaw kick-off for OUC’s ‘Infotester4Education’ project

By Press Release02
Over April 17-18, 2024, the Cyprus Center for Algorithmic Transparency (CyCAT) team of the Open University of Cyprus (OUC) participated in kick-off meeting for the Infotester4Education project, in Warsaw, Poland.

OUC Ph.D student Maria Kasinidou and Associate Professor Jahna Otterbacher represented CyCAT–OUC at the gathering. The Polish-Japanese Academy of Information Technology hosted project coordinators Science4People, together with representatives of partner universities: University of Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Open University of Cyprus, Tampere University of Applied Sciences, Finland.

The Infotester4Education project aims to address the growing problem of disinformation in the digital age, with a particular focus on its impact on the democratic values and academia.

The meeting started with an ice-breaker, after which a discussion of the project’s goals, vision and individual work packages, along with its schedule and milestones, followed. The kick-off session allowed many ideas to be brainstormed regarding the initiative’s implementation. The project’s next stage will take the form of training in Tampere, Finland, on how to successfully detect and combat disinformation.

