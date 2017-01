Marcos Baghdatis had no problems in overcoming the unseeded Czech Jiri Vesely in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open.

Baghdatis broke the Czech twice in the first set to take it by 6-2 while a single break was enough for the Cyprus champion to claim the second set and the match by 6-4.

Baghdatis will now face the 44th ranked Portuguese player Joao Sousa for a place in the final.

Sousa defeated the Dutchman Robin Haase in straight sets 6-3,6-2.