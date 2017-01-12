Theoharous leaves Geneva in protest over president’s handling of talks

Solidarity party leader Eleni Theocharous on Thursday announced her departure from Geneva, in protest over President Nicos Anastasiades’ handling of this week’s talks for a settlement of the Cyprus problem.

Her move was preceded by a Twitter post on Wednesday, after Anastasiades shared the map the Greek Cypriot side submitted as its proposal on territorial adjustments with the National Council, which media reports translated as the body having “approved” the proposed territorial arrangement.

“I deny having approved the map presented to the National Council,” she wrote.

“In fact, I strongly stressed at the meeting that I cannot accept the handing of Greek land to Turkey.”

She was referring to the fact that, as part of transforming the Republic of Cyprus – a unitary state – to a bicommunal, bizonal federation, the Turkish Cypriot component state will administer its own part of the island.

“The map was presented to the National Council in electronic form,” Theocharous told state radio on Thursday morning.

“The presentation lasted no longer than 10 minutes, so it’s doubtful that anyone could have memorised what they saw on the map.”

She was addressing government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides’ claims that Wednesday’s leak of occupied villages to be returned under Greek Cypriot administration was done by members of the National Council that oppose the talks.

Theocharous also protested the fact that Thursday’s conference on Cyprus – expanded talks between the island’s two communities, Cyprus’ three guarantor powers, and the European Union – is going ahead even though the conditions for the Greek Cypriot side’s participation were not met.

“Our side is attending without a deal on territory and properties,” she said.

She added that the conference will not be a “multi-party” but a “five-party” one, since the Republic of Cyprus will be absent.

Speaking on Sigma TV on Thursday morning, Theocharous said she is “in a position to know of scenarios circulating”, according to which a “Geneva 2 is being scheduled for April”.

She said she is leaving Geneva “as soon as she can find a flight”.

Along with party leader Theocharous, Solidarity MP Michalis Giorgallas, who accompanied her, is also departing Switzerland.