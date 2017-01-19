Restaurant review: Marzano, Larnaca

There are those restaurant goers who constantly seek to try the new or extravagant places in town while others find a select few favourites and stick to them. If it is consistency you are after, Marzano will certainly fall into the latter category.

The Italian restaurant is situated directly opposite Larnaca’s main police station in the heart of town. Despite being in the hustle and bustle of one of the busiest roads, pure bliss is realised on entering the establishment due to its sound proof windows and peaceful background music.

When entering, the only thing that will be heard is soft jazz as well as the occasional clatter of plates in the restaurant’s wide and open space, with high ceilings and old antique paintings and sculptures dotted around the area. Its dim blue lighting provides a serene setting at night time while the simple wooden furniture makes for a soothing feeling before tucking into a meal.

When it comes to the most important aspect of any restaurant, the food, there are more than enough options so as not to disappoint. The waiter came along with a wide smile to give us the menus as well as run us through a few of what he believed were standout dishes.

For starter, I had some garlic bread and Pomodoro and basil, just enough to whet the appetite. The tomatoes and basil were very fresh, as was the garlic bread, and neither too oily.

On to the main and I could not look beyond the pizza as the standout option, despite the lengthy menu. With the ability to make my own, I opted for mushrooms, red peppers, sundried tomatoes, black olives and artichokes. As noted with the starters, all of the contents were fresh and the texture of the pizza was perfect. It had just about everything you could wish for, with a soft base, thin crust, tasty ingredients and a good size.

In the drinks department, Marzano boasts a wide range of fine wines, both local and imported, and even has its own clear-door wine cellar on display upon entry to the establishment.

The restaurant’s service is one of the best I have experienced in town, with each waiter attentive without being overly invasive. Each one is genuinely concerned about whether the meal is to one’s satisfaction and is always keen to suggest a particular dish if you find decision making a bit complicated.

The space generally has a wonderful atmosphere, which as a result, sees a number of regulars popping back in at every possible opportunity. The key behind its success, I believe, is its consistency in both service of its staff and the quality of its products. There is plenty of variety on the menu, enough to keep you going back to try more.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY: ‘Make your own’ pizza

WHERE: Marzano, Makarios Ave.III with Kalogreon, Larnaca

CONTACT: 24 657000

PRICE: €20 average for three-courses with drink