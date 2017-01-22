Draft resolution on UNFICYP slightly amended

A draft resolution for the renewal of the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), which the British handed over on Thursday to the rest of the UN Security Council permanent members has been slightly amended compared with the resolution voted in July 2016.

The British-drafted resolution to extend UNFICYP`s mandate for another six months was circulated among all UNSC members. It has been described by a Western diplomat as a “technical” resolution that will be adopted on January 26.

Among other changes to the July resolution, the draft resolution welcomes progress in negotiations on the Cyprus problem, including the convening of a Conference for Cyprus under UN auspices in January 2017, and the participants’ commitment to support the process towards a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus.

UN member states that are contributors to UNFICYP were been briefed on Friday by Under-Secretary-General Hervé Ladsous, who heads the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, instead by Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar who was in Switzerland.

According to to the same diplomatic source, the short briefing in relation to UNFICYP and the good offices was along the lines of the UN Secretary-General`s report.

Spehar together with Espen Barth Eide, the UNSG`s Special Adviser for Cyprus, were expected to arrive during the weekend in New York, where they will on Monday inform the Security Council on developments in settlement talks.

The body is also expected to exchange views in relation to the possible role of the Security Council in the Conference on Cyprus.