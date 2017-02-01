Leaders meet to try and move process forward

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci were meeting on Wednesday in what UN envoy Espen Barth Eide described as a crucial meeting to decide the way forward.

Anastasiades and Akinci decided during their last meeting on 26 January that they will meet again on February 1 to determine the procedure and methodology to be followed at the ongoing UN-led negotiations.

In remarks after their last meeting, Anastasiades said it was decided to continue the dialogue in Cyprus, on all subjects, with the determination to work in order to narrow existing differences or if possible conclude on the majority of the subjects.

The President said that the negotiations will continue on all six chapters and “we have said that we will meet again on the 1st of February to determine the procedure and the methodology to be followed at the negotiations”.