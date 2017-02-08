Criminal court delivering verdict in Rikkos trial

The Nicosia Criminal Court is delivering its verdict in the corruption trial of former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou, two lawyers and a law firm, accused of conspiring to pervert the course of justice, among other things.

The hearing kicked off at around 11.30am with the three-member court reading the hefty decision concerning Erotokritou, Andreas Kyprizoglou, and Panayiotis Neocleous, and the Andreas Neocleous & Co law firm.

They are accused of conspiring to pervert the course of justice in 2013 when Erotokritou launched criminal prosecutions against Russian nationals battling the Neocleous law firm in Cypriot and Russian courts over ownership of Providencia, a Russian trust fund worth hundreds of millions of euros.

In return, Erotokritou was said to have benefited from the law firm’s failure to appear in court at the hearing of a lawsuit filed by the former deputy AG against legacy Laiki – at the time represented by Andreas Neocleous & Co – over the offsetting of more than €0.5 million of ‘haircut’ deposits with an equal sum of outstanding loans.

Erotokritou also faces bribery and abuse of power charges.

The court said Erotokritou was not convincing during his testimony as opposed to Attorney-general Costas Clerides who was not biased despite being a witness and prosecutor in the case.