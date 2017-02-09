Port operator waives storage charges following big delays

The container terminal operator at Limassol port announced on Thursday it was waiving storage charges from January 29, the day it took over, until February 19, following big delays in processing shipments.

According to a news release, Eurogate was also reviewing its charges “taking into serious consideration the concerns voiced by market players”.

The company sought to assure customers that it was working intensively and taking all required measures to normalise the operation of the terminal as soon as possible.

“The situation is already better and we expect the productivity of the terminal to continue to improve as we go along,” Eurogate said.

The first days of the private operator taking over the port had been plagued by delays due to inadequate equipment – three of the four gantry cranes were not operational initially — and new procedures.

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades has been monitoring the situation closely, also having to endure fierce criticism from opposition parties.

Demetriades paid the port a surprise visit on Thursday morning to be briefed about the current state of affairs. It was his second visit in two days.

The minister did not make any statements.

On Wednesday, Demetriades held a meeting with all parties involved in the operation of the port, stressing that the operator would be given time to sort out procedural matters and its charges.

“But as concerns servicing ships, it should be kept at a minimum acceptable level,” he said.