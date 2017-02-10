Latvian attack victim dies

A 37-year-old man from Latvia who was found injured in a Limassol park last July and in critical condition, died on Friday.

Two Polish men, aged 37 and 40, who were arrested for allegedly attempting to murder the Latvian, will now be investigated for manslaughter.

Following investigations, it emerged that the Latvian was driven by a friend to an unfinished building where the 37-year-old, the first suspect, illegally lived in order to pay the Pole €60 of €70 he had borrowed. At the same apartment was the second 40-year-old suspect and another man, 60, who had claimed was there to celebrate the first suspect’s birthday. They had consumed alcohol with a fourth person he did not know and whose characteristics and clothing resembled those of the victim. He also claimed that he left first from the apartment and did not know what followed.

The victim was discovered in a pool of blood in a nearby park in Moutagiaka with multiple fractures to the skull. Police had found bloodstains and two €20 banknotes which the first suspect said was part of the money returned by the victim, as well as traces of blood on the soles of his feet.