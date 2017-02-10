Police arrest suspect wanted since 2009

Limassol police on Thursday arrested a Tunisian man, 47, wanted since 2009 in connection with attempted murder, after he stabbed another man in the throat.

The man, who was remanded in custody for seven days on Friday, was arrested after police officers stopped him on Grivas Dhigenis Street for an identity check.

It transpired that the man had been wanted since May 2009, after he allegedly injured a 33-year-old in the throat with a knife.

The suspect had fled the scene and had been sought by police since.

The 33-year-old had been rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.