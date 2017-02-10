Police arrest suspect wanted since 2009

February 10th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police arrest suspect wanted since 2009

Limassol police on Thursday arrested a Tunisian man, 47, wanted since 2009 in connection with attempted murder, after he stabbed another man in the throat.

The man, who was remanded in custody for seven days on Friday, was arrested after police officers stopped him on Grivas Dhigenis Street for an identity check.

It transpired that the man had been wanted since May 2009, after he allegedly injured a 33-year-old in the throat with a knife.

The suspect had fled the scene and had been sought by police since.

The 33-year-old had been rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close