Police rule out foul play in accident death

February 13th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

The findings of the post mortem on the charred body of the 77-year-old man who died in the early hours of Sunday when his car crashed into a walled fence of a house in Paralimni will determine whether he died as a result of the accident or from natural causes, police said on Monday.

The 77-year-old was an expat Cypriot who was living in the UK and had recently moved to Paralimni.

According to police, around 12.30am the man lost control of the rental car on Korai Street and hit the wall around the house. The fire service managed to put out the flames but it was too late to save the victim.

Further investigations revealed later on Sunday that according to a witness, the car burst into flames around 500 metres before it hit the wall. A driver who was travelling behind said the victim only lost control of the car after the fire broke out.

The man’s remains were taken to Larnaca General Hospital for a port mortem and definitive identification.

The fire service and the electromechanical service, which examined the car, ruled out foul play, Famagusta police spokesman Andreas Constantinou said. Police, he said, were still waiting for detailed reports from the two services to shed light on what happened to cause the fire in the car.  The post mortem results are expected to be announced on Monday afternoon.

