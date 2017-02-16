Our View: A movement whose objective is to prevent enforcement of the law?

ON THE FACE of it, yesterday’s gathering of people from different organised groups outside the house of a one-parent family in Limassol, in order to prevent the execution of an eviction order, was an admirable act of solidarity. People felt obliged to protect a mother and her child who would have been left homeless if the order, issued by the court, was executed.

In the end, under social pressure and, most probably, concerned about the negative publicity, the bank decided to suspend the eviction order. As well as film crews, representatives of the single parent families group, the movement against foreclosures, the Greens and Akel gathered outside the house in Ayios Tychonas yesterday morning to try prevent the order from being enforced.

According to reports, an amount of €80,000 was owed to the bank for the house, the value of which was in the region of €300,000. The widowed owner is reportedly living on a monthly income of €500 and could not possibly make any loan repayments. In this case, the rational solution would have been for the house to be sold, so the bank would have been repaid and the owner could have used the significant amount left over to buy another property.

There could be any number of reasons for this not happening: the owner may have refused to agree to the sale of the house; the price it would fetch might have been significantly lower than the estimated value; the bank’s priority may have been repossession and sale when the house would fetch a higher price. Campaigners claimed that the woman’s deceased husband had owned land that could have been sold to pay off the loan, but nobody could confirm the veracity of these claims.

The broader issue at stake is whether we have rule of law. The idea that there is a movement against foreclosures is rather peculiar as its objective is to prevent enforcement of the law as it had done yesterday. The foreclosure and eviction order were court decisions. Is there any law that stipulated such court decisions could not be enforced in the case of single-parent families? Are organised groups and political parties entitled to decide in which cases the foreclosures law could be applied?

If they were, we may as well abolish contract law and allow pressure groups to decide the validity of contracts relating to house loans. A single parent would never have to repay another instalment on a housing loan because the movement against foreclosures and association of single parents would stop repossessions by the banks. What these groups should be doing is helping people find solutions regarding their NPLs and financial problems rather than preventing enforcement of the law, however worthy their cause may seem.