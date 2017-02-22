Plans to renovate ancient Yeroskipou bridge

Yeroskipou municipality announced on Wednesday that a study for the restoration, maintenance and landscaping of the medieval bridge on Kotsiatis river will be ready within the year.

The medieval bridge, located between Koloni and Acheleia, was declared as an ancient monument in 2015, following a request submitted by the municipality.

The restoration project, it said, is being carried out in consultation with the antiquities department. A restoration study has already been approved, and is to be completed with the year, the municipality said.

The municipality had removed the soil that was almost completely covering the monument and cleared the riverbed, in order to assess its condition. Following instructions from the antiquities department, the bridge has now been recovered with soil to protect it from the rain and the river, “so as to give time for the appropriate actions needed for its maintenance”.

Once completed the restoration study will be delivered to the antiquities department, the municipality said, “which will proceed, as it promised, to its implementation, maintenance and promotion of the monument”.