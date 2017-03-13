George Michael reportedly left his mansion to his older sister

The ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker passed away from natural causes on Christmas Day (25.12.16) aged 53, and has reportedly left his lavish Highgate mansion home to his 55-year-old sister and hairdresser Melanie Panayiotou.

Melanie is believed to have already moved into the home whilst she plans the funeral of the former Wham! star which is set to take place in the coming days, almost three months after his death.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “George was very close to his whole family but he had a particularly special bond with Melanie, who was by his side at the height of his fame. She adores the Highgate house, one of the first he bought. They shared some wonderful times there and it has a special place in her heart. Melanie is staying there at the moment while she organises the funeral.”

The delay in the funeral for the ‘Faith’ singer comes as the original post-mortem results came back as “inconclusive”, but extensive testing – including toxicology – over the past two and a bit months, it was announced earlier this month by the coroner’s office that the star died of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that George is set to be buried next to his mother Lesley – who passed away in 1997 – in a plot at Highgate Cemetery in North London.

A source said: “Lesley was George’s world so it is fitting that they should now be together. George would always make a big deal out of Mother’s Day. He loved her so much and he would spend a lot of time talking to her there. The cemetery has a very special place in his heart.”