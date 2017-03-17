Gods and Kings meet on canvas

Artist Antonis Rizopoulos is getting ready to raise his artistic voice in a very royal way on Wednesday when his new collection, under the name Gods and Kings, will be presented at Apocalypse Gallery in Nicosia.

The paintings within this collection were inspired by mythology and historical battles. They represent past times when kings went into battle and a mythical world where gods were puppeteers.

This is Rizopoulos’ third solo exhibition. His first, which was a black and white collection under the name War Pigs, was presented in 2012 and the second, Tar and Feathers, in 2014. These two installments showcased the artist’s bold imagination and brush strokes and paved the way for this third collection that flirts with the imagination yet is rooted in ideas and times that we all know.

Well-known characters peer back at us from the canvases, but, if you look closely, you will also notice a number of symbols within his work. These include flags, military uniforms, swords and spears. All these dynamic elements come together to stir feelings of awe and surprise in the viewer, while also portraying a sense of humour – all in a very balanced way.

The exhibition will be on show until April 8.

Gods and Kings

Solo exhibition by Antonis Rizopoulos. Opens March 22 at 7.30pm until April 8. Apocalypse Gallery, 30 Chytron Street, Nicosia. Monday- Friday: 10.30am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-766655