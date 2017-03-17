Tyra Banks to return to ‘America’s Next Top Model’

The 43-year-old model announced last year she was stepping down as host, but following the recent season 23 – on which she served as executive producer – she will be back in front of the camera when the show returns to screens in the summer.

She tweeted: “I missed my ANTM baby so Mama’s back! #ANTM #ANTM24.”

And Tyra – who was announced earlier this week as the new host of ‘America’s Got Talent’ – praised singer Rita Ora, who fronted the recent series, for her efforts with the show.

She added:” Mizz @ritaora, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest! Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM.”

But the ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ hitmaker doesn’t seem too upset as she plans to focus on her music.

She tweeted: “Thank you Tyra! Was such an honour and pleasure being on your show. Everyone welcome Tyra back!!

“Love to you all for amazing ride! Cannot wait for you all to hear my new music.”

Following her Twitter announcement, Tyra also released a statement in which she credited the show’s fans for her decision to return to the programme.

She said: “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ‘ANTM’ fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart.

“After giving it a lot of thought, I realised that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ‘ANTM’ is woven into my DNA.”

And fellow executive producer Ken Mok also praised Rita as he welcomed Tyra back to her role.

He said: “Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize.

“We’d like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ‘ANTM’ with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavours.”