Bar Review: Ananas 8Bit, Paphos

Ananas 8Bit Coffee is a name that kept cropping up in conversations with friends and I’m informed that is how most people hear about it.

Set down a street in Paphos old town, an unassuming frontage ensures anonymity and it can be hard to find on a first visit.

Found behind a window sprouting a veil of greenery, this is a tardis of a venue; don’t be fooled by its modest exterior, stepping inside is like entering an entirely different world.

The interior is surprisingly spacious but manages to offer simultaneous comfort and cosiness. There is ample space between tables and furniture is eclectic and comfortable.

With the added bonus of being next to a car park, this uncomplicated venue is the epitome of simplicity and offers a small menu of excellent quality.

The aroma of coffee is enticing and traditional Cyprus pastries are made fresh by the owner’s mother, using his grandmother’s recipe, on a daily basis.

The artisan coffee served is probably one of the best in Cyprus and discussed at many tables as each sip is savoured with relish. If you like coffee, you will love theirs.

The menu offers all sort of coffee and tea, including herbal choices, and soft drinks. Local and imported beer and wine are also served.

People interested or involved with the arts seem to gravitate towards this venue and the owner Charalambous, candidly admits that it’s not for everyone. The welcome here is warm and friendly and the prices extremely reasonable.

All sorts of patrons frequent this space and on my visit conversation overheard was mostly convivial, while others enjoyed the experience with little conversation, soaking up the atmosphere which has a very positive vibe.

This may be a simple venue, but don’t be fooled, much care and thought has been invested here and everything is executed with attention to detail. Offering the best and ensuring high quality is a mission.

The name is intriguing, make of it what you will and that’s the idea, according to the owner. Ananas is pineapple in Greek and a number of other languages and as a ‘strange fruit’, this apparently was an ‘obvious’ choice.

This venue is open every day from around 9.30am – 10.30pm and sometimes hosts jazz and blues gigs, cinema screenings, and other artistic events. Information about upcoming events can be found at Ananas 8Bit Coffee’s Facebook page.

This is an original venue and where everything is executed with flair. A visit here is a genuine experience; I will be returning in the near future.

Ananas 8Bit Coffee

Where: Athinas 35A-35B, Paphos (next to the home of literature and arts)

Contact: 26 600126

When: Daily 9.30am-10.30pm

Espresso from 1.90

Snacks 1.80

Local beer 2.50

