March 30th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus, FRONT PAGE 0 comments

Two women arrested on suspicion of theft

Paphos police on Thursday arrested two young women on suspicion of theft.

The two, aged 24 and 17, were flagged down by police on Agapinoros Street around 4pm. Checks revealed that the car was registered as immobilised and had no insurance.

Searching the car, police found costume jewellery, a watch, and items of clothing for which the women were unable to satisfactorily explain how they came to be in their possession.

Also found was a department store rewards card, determined to belong to a British national who earlier had filed a complaint of having had her purse – containing €50 – snatched while she was in a shop in Peyia.

