Nicosia museum wins coveted Europa Nostra award

The Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) was among this year’s winners of the Europa Nostra Awards in the education, training, and awareness-raising category, it was announced on Wednesday.

The European Union Prize for Cultural Heritage/Europa Nostra are Europe’s top honour in the field of cultural heritage. Independent juries of experts examined 202 applications submitted by organisations and individuals from 39 countries across Europe, and selected 29 laureates. It is the first time that a Cypriot entry has won in this particular category.

CVAR started its operations in September 2014 in Ermou Street, in the old town of Nicosia, next to the Green Line.

It houses a unique collection of over 1,500 visual representations of Cyprus by foreign artists from the 18th to the 20th centuries, more than 500 costumes, and numerous memorabilia as well as a research centre, which is home to thousands of books concerning history, art and travel in Cyprus and the Near East, and an archive of 25,000 photographs.

The Awards ceremony will take place in Turku, Finland, on May 15.

“I congratulate all the winners. Their achievements demonstrate once again how engaged many Europeans are in protecting and safeguarding their cultural heritage. Their projects highlight the significant role of cultural heritage in our lives and our society,” said Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

EU citizens from around the world can now vote online for the Public Choice Award and rally support for the winning project(s) from their own or another European country.

Voters have the chance to win a trip for two to Finland and be a special guest at the awards ceremony.

“The European Commission will continue to support this prize and other heritage projects through our Creative Europe programme,” Navracsics said. “I warmly congratulate this year’s winners and pay tribute to all those who made these exceptional achievements possible, thanks to their formidable talent, passionate commitment and great generosity. They are now among a select group of some 450 remarkable accomplishments awarded by Europa Nostra and the European Commission in the past 15 years.”