Four arrests in attempted murder case

Four people believed connected with an attempted murder last Tuesday will be brought to court for a remand hearing on Saturday, police announced.

According to a police report, the four men – a 37-year-old Albanian, his 32-year-old brother, a 26-year-old Georgian, and a 39-year-old Greek Cypriot – were reportedly involved in a shooting incident against a 50-year-old British Cypriot man and a friend of his in Limassol.

The 50-year-old, a Nicosia resident, told police that on Tuesday night he had arranged to meet with the Albanian man, with whom he had financial differences.

The purpose of the meeting, he said, was that the 37-year-old had pledged to mediate the return of property stolen earlier from the 50-year-old’s house.

But after arriving at the meeting point, in an open space in Limassol, accompanied by a friend of his, the 50-year-old said he saw the 37-year-old arrive with four other individuals.

The two men, he claimed, left the scene after the 37-year-old fired a gun at the right-front side of his car.

On Friday, police arrested the 37-year-old, while further investigation prompted the arrest of three more men, thought to be involved in the case.

During investigation, police also found a loaded pistol, which was seized as evidence.

Limassol CID are investigating attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and extortion.