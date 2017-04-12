Easter at Ikea for the little ones

IKEA tells us that we need a little home still and this month it also tells us that we need a little more entertainment in our lives.

Now the kids are at home, we are all looking for things to keep them busy and – why not – entertain us a little bit. This is why the Ikea store in Nicosia has a whole bunch of activities to keep the kids happy.

Today there will be a magic show on during which everyone at the store will be amazed at what can be pulled out of a hat. Tomorrow the kids can decorate eggs – but don’t worry about them getting egg all on their faces, they will be made from polystyrene.

Things really get warmed-up on Friday when the kids will be able to make arts and crafts to do with Easter and also transform themselves with some face painting. And just when you thought there would be nothing to do on Saturday other than last minute flaouna making, Ikea came along and decided to give us two-hours’ worth of candle decorating. So, if you haven’t already got your candles ready for church on Saturday night, let the kids make their own – plus, it will give them a feeling of self-confidence and make the candle shine brighter.

Next week there will be traditional Easter games on Tuesday and a cooking session where the kids will make their own treats.

There is more. On April 22, the kids will enter into enchanted worlds with some fairytale narrations and on April 29 we can all laugh around with a clumsy clown.

All events will take place from noon until 2pm.

Easter Events

Different activities for children. April 12-29. Ikea, Nicosia. 12pm-2pm. Tel: 22-502502