Basketball semi-final game abandoned after crowd trouble

Violence erupted last night during the Apoel – AEK semi-final basketball cup game at the Lefkotheo stadium forcing the officials to abandon the game a minute before the end of the fourth and final quarter with the score at 73-64 for the visitors.

The game was temporarily interrupted in the third quarter when firecrackers were thrown onto the court from the section of the stands housing the Apoel supporters.

Play was resumed after officials warned that any further violence would result in the termination of the game.

One minute before the end Apoel supporters started throwing various objects onto the court (firecrackers and flares) and the officials abandoned the game.

The incident though did not stop there as the bus carrying AEK’s team back to Larnaca was attacked near the Tseri junction by unknown persons throwing stones, and this despite the escort by two police cars.

During the fracas four members of the police anti-riot unit sustained slight injuries while two vehicles parked outside the Lefkotheo were also damaged.