ECB approves appointment of Ioannis Matsis as Hellenic Bank CEO

The European Central Bank has approved the appointment of Ioannis Matsis as Hellenic Bank’s CEO.

The official start date of the appointment will be April 24.

Matsis replaces Bert Pijls who was two years in the post.

Matsis, currently a member of Hellenic’s board and chairman of the risk management committee, “is best placed to assume the position of CEO and drive the implementation of the core strategies of the bank, as he has long-standing international experience in the financial sector and in-depth knowledge of the bank as well as the Cypriot economic and business environment,” the bank said.

Matsis, a Cambridge graduate, worked between 1994 and 2008 at the investment banking sector of ING Barings, Chase Manhattan and Mizuho International in London, according to Hellenic.

The chairwoman of Hellenic, Irena Georgiadou, commented on her Twitter account previously that with Matsis at its helm, the bank “ensures a steady course ahead of future challenges and opportunities”.