Lavrov due in Cyprus May 18-19

The Cyprus problem, Cyprus-Russia bilateral relations, Russia-EU ties, Syria and other international and regional issues, as well as stocktaking of the Cypriot Chairmanship of the Council of Europe (CoE) Committee of Ministers are expected to be the focus of discussions which the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov will have in Cyprus on May 18-19.

CNA has learned that Lavrov will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades and will hold talks with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides. His visit will take place on the same days that the 127th Session of the CoE Committee of Ministers, which Lavrov and other FMs of CoE member states will attend, is organised in Nicosia. This session will mark the conclusion of the CoE Cypriot Chairmanship.

Lavrov is expected on the island around midday on May 18. He will then hold consultations at the foreign ministry with Kasoulides, after which the two ministers will make statements to the press. According to the preliminary programme of his visit, Lavrov will be received by Anastasiades on May 19.

Kasoulides will also hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts, on the sidelines of the CoE Committee of Ministers session, while FMs of other countries are expected to hold bilateral meetings as well.