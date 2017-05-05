Two more years in jail for former Paphos mayor

Former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas saw an added two years slapped on to the six-year prison term he is currently serving on Friday, in connection with charges of corruption, extortion and abuse of power, over the Paphos landfill.

Vergas was sentenced to two years in prison for corruption, one year for extortion by a public official, and one year for abuse of power.

The sentences will run concurrently, but only after Vergas serves the six years he got for the Paphos Sewerage Board (Sapa) bribery scandal in 2015.

Announcing the sentence, the presiding judge said mitigating factors were considered, including Vergas’ incarceration, his personal and family circumstances, and the Cyprus technical chamber’s decision to revoke his professional licence.

The criminal court focused on Vergas’ guilty plea, the fact that he returned to the state land of value roughly equal to the sums he received in bribes, saying this pointed to his sincere remorse.

Vergas’ willingness to cooperate with investigators and take the stand as a prosecution witness were also considered by the court.

