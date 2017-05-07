Palace team wins charity basketball match

Members of the cabinet and presidential guard on Sunday played a basketball match in Nicosia against a team representing led by comedian Louis Patsalides of the Louis Night Show on Alpha Cyprus TV as part of anti-cancer fundraising efforts.

On the government side were , spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis, and Education Minister Costas Kadis.

President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted that his side had “once again deservedly” won the game and it was all for a good cause “the fight against cancer”.

He announced that the state would be donating 50,000 euros to the anti-cancer society Pasykaf.