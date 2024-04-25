April 25, 2024

Greece forest fire fighting unit trains SupportCY volunteers

The First EMODE (Special Forest Firefighting Unit), of the Hellenic Fire Brigade, recently trained Bank of Cyprus (BoC) SupportCY volunteers on fire laws, fire risk assessment, wildland Urban Interface, fire suppression methods, fire zone construction and scene safety.

The training, with the approval of the Hellenic Fire Brigade, took place within the framework of strengthening regional cooperation in fire prevention and response.

Using First EMODE equipment, SupportCY volunteers participated in physical training and marches in a challenging mountainous area, while also taking part in a large-scale exercise at the foot of the Kithairon range, which included aerial support from the Fire Brigade.

The training was held at the Hellenic Republic’s Civil Protection Academy in Vilia, West Attica, and conducted by the commander and instructors of the First EMODE, including theoretical and practical skilling.

By offering such specialised training to SupportCy, the aim was to increase the effectiveness of the BoC’s volunteer corps in supporting government services in fire prevention and response in Cyprus, as well as Greece, should the need arise, in light of a demanding fire season ahead.

