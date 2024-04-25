April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter04
apr 25 23

In today’s episode, a total of 63 candidacies were submitted at the Filoxenia conference centre in Nicosia on Wednesday for June’s European parliament elections.

Meanwhile, the ‘war’ between the legal service and audit office is creating a climate of intimidation, the latter charged, as steps to remove auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides from his post are expected to be filed ‘imminently’.

Elsewhere, the levels of dust in Cyprus’ atmosphere are not expected to reach the levels seen in Greece in recent days, the met office said on Wednesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

staff reporter

