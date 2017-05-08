British Cypriot standing as a Tory candidate

May 8th, 2017

British-born Cypriot Jason Charalambous is standing as the Conservative candidate for Islington South and Finsbury in the UK general election on June 8, it was announced on Monday.

Charalambous, a solicitor-advocate by profession, is standing against sitting Labour MP Emily Thornberry. He told the Islington Gazette, that he would make a claim for “strong and stable government”. The other two candidates for the seat are Alain Desmier of the Liberal Democrats and the Greens’ Benali Hamdache.

“Islington is a wonderful place to live, work and visit – it is where I have worked as a solicitor for a number of years – and I am looking forward giving local people and business the strong voice in Parliament that they deserve,” Charalambous said on his social media account.

Details about Charalambous’ campaign can be found at https://www.facebook.com/JasonTGCharalambous/ and on the website www.islingtonconservatives.com

 

