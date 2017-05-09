Froome’s bike ‘totaled’ after hit-and-run incident

Tour de France champion Chris Froome said on Tuesday that he had his bike written off by an impatient driver in a hit-and-run incident.

The 31-year-old three-time winner of the world’s biggest bike race, who has been training in the south of France, tweeted a picture of the twisted remains of his “totaled” training bike, saying he had been deliberately knocked off by the driver.

Froome said he was “okay” after the incident, while also posting an emoji of hands clasped in prayer.

“Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m okay. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!”, the Team Sky rider wrote.