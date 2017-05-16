Cannabis arrests

Three men were arrested on Monday in connection with moving more than four kilos of cannabis.

In the afternoon, members of the police force found a paper bag containing five packages of cannabis weighing a total of 4.3kg next to a dirt road in the Limassol area.

They kept watch on the area and saw two cars approaching the spot at around 5pm.

One of the cars was driven by a 27-year-old man who had a 24-year-old passenger. The driver of the second car, also aged 27, left his vehicle to pick up the bag.

Police officers immediately moved to arrest him. The other two attempted to flee but were also caught.

During a search of the 24-year-old man’s home a precision scale was found, and in the car of one of the 27-year-old men police discovered two grammes of cannabis.

All three were detained and are expected to appear in court for remand orders today. Police said this morning they were looking for a fourth man in connection with the case.