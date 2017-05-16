‘Robe of the Virgin Mary’ to go on display in Cyprus

May 16th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

‘Robe of the Virgin Mary’ to go on display in Cyprus

One of the most sacred relics of Christianity, the Timia Esthita – the robe of the Virgin Mary – is coming to Cyprus and will be displayed at the Church of Constantinos and Eleni in Dhali from Thursday until May 23.

The relic is coming from the Monastery of the Nativity in Evros, Greece.

The dress of the Virgin was reportedly found in 473 AD and bought from a Jewish man in the Holy Land. It is kept at the state museum in Zugdidi, Georgia.

This is the first time the relic will come to Cyprus.

On Thursday at 6.30pm, an official ceremony will take place at the Dhali church.

Afterwards it will be open to the faithful from 6.30am until 10pm daily until May 23.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat