‘Robe of the Virgin Mary’ to go on display in Cyprus

One of the most sacred relics of Christianity, the Timia Esthita – the robe of the Virgin Mary – is coming to Cyprus and will be displayed at the Church of Constantinos and Eleni in Dhali from Thursday until May 23.

The relic is coming from the Monastery of the Nativity in Evros, Greece.

The dress of the Virgin was reportedly found in 473 AD and bought from a Jewish man in the Holy Land. It is kept at the state museum in Zugdidi, Georgia.

This is the first time the relic will come to Cyprus.

On Thursday at 6.30pm, an official ceremony will take place at the Dhali church.

Afterwards it will be open to the faithful from 6.30am until 10pm daily until May 23.