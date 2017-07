A 42-year-old man from Larnaca is due in court on Sunday after his ex, 47, said he had gone into her home, raped and assaulted her, and caused actual bodily harm with a knife in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police the woman filed a complaint on Saturday saying that around 4.30am the same day, the man, with whom she had previously been living, had gone into her house when she was asleep, attacked and raped her.

The suspect was arrested and is due in court Sunday.