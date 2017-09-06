Military museum to open in Nicosia

September 6th, 2017 Cyprus 11 comments

The defence ministry is to set up a military museum in Nicosia with a decision already taken by the cabinet, it said.

The museum will gather up records and items pertaining to the military history of the island. It will be housed on Byron Avenue in the capital when it opens in the coming months.

According to an announcement, the building has a suitable interior space and a large courtyard. It is also close to other small museums, the main Cyprus Museum and the Greek embassy.

It will display military equipment such as portable weapons, machine guns, anti-tank guns, anti-aircraft systems, improvised armoured vehicles, radar, helicopters, ammunition, uniforms, flags, books and photographic material. Weapons on display will be inactive to prevent the items being used for crime in the event of theft.

The National Guard already has 500 exhibits ready to go. Plans to build a military museum go back almost ten years but the idea was shelved in 2008 due to the high cost, so Plan B was to find an existing building.

According to the cabinet decision “museums are non-profit institutions, open to the public, whose task is to collect, study, preserve history and other evidence of human civilisation. The purpose of the establishment of the Cyprus Military Museum is the gathering, preservation and exhibition of military items as well as the study and documentation of the military history of the Republic of Cyprus”.

  • Evergreen

    A good decision.

  • Parthenon

    Superb idea and a great way to honour the GCNG and ELDYK forces that put up heroic resistance in 1974 despite the coup.
    Hopefully exhibits will also include destroyed Turkish Tanks and pieces of Turkish Jets that were shot down.
    Despite overwhelming odds the Hellenic forces inflicted heavy losses on Atillas forces including the sinking of 3 Naval ships.

  • HighTide

    Are there plans to make this the new headquarters of the National Guard?

    • Parthenon

      We don’t give out operational plans to the enemy. You should know better.

  • Mist

    The Cyprus Regiment had a proud and distinguished record fighting the Axis forces so it does not need to be a shrine to certain factions in the Country.

  • David Wilson

    Dont think the ministry would need this much room for their exhibits

    • HighTide

      It will be based on a number of mirror illusions.

      • David Wilson

        HT I see what you mean like the fairground “hall of mirrors” lol. Wonder if they will have a flag pole in the car park with the white standard and arrows on the floor showing the exit/

        • HighTide

          Entrance and exit are just a single revolving door.

          • David Wilson

            Be no problem for planning aproval then! I assume the visitors coffee shop will be taking up 90% of the floor space?

            • HighTide

              Once the moon calendar for next year is published we will know.

