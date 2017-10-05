Party in the park

Acropolis park in Nicosia will be filled with the music from a DJ set and local bands on Saturday, when all the noise will be about the Erasmus programme and its thirtieth anniversary.

As part of the Erasmus festival, that will begin at 4.30pm, everyone in the park will have the chance to listen to live music from DJ Cotsios o Pikatillis at 6.30pm, followed by the local band Monsieur Doumani at 7.30pm and then the Greek cover band Burger Project at 9pm.

DJ Cotsios o Pikatillis is the resident DJ at the Sousami bar in Limassol. He has performed in clubs in Berlin, Vietnam and in Indonesia. He is the founder of the community music festival The Afro Banana Republic and he began the nine-piece band The Afro Banana in 2014, for which he writes the lyrics and sings around Cyprus.

Monsieur Doumani, the three-piece band that was nominated for Best Group at the Songlines Music Awards 2016, were formed in 2011 in Nicosia. Although each band member comes from a different musical background, they are all influenced by Cypriot folklore on various levels. This is why their songs often focus on re-arranging Cypriot traditional songs and their original compositions are inspired by contemporary Cypriot society.

Keeping things on a musical high at 9pm will be the Burger Project. This cover band with a twist have given hundreds of uplifting concerts throughout Greece and abroad. The four-member band, who love dressing up, turn disco anthems, punk rock classics, pop songs and even some well-known songs from the Greek repertoire on their heads transforming them into brand new artworks.

A festival with a DJs and performances by the bands Monsieur Doumani and Burger Project. October 7. Acropolis Park, Strovolos, Nicosia. 4.30pm-11pm. Free. Tel: 22-448888