Tighter airport checks take effect from October 9

Tighter checks for passengers will be implemented from October 9, airport operator Hermes said on Friday.

In a written statement, the company said that due to European regulation 458/2017 a new procedure will be introduced.

“This directive has already been applied in many countries of the European Union since last April. It should be noted, however, that Cyprus was among the countries that had extended the obligation to implement this directive until the beginning of October,” the statement reads.

According to Hermes, It is expected that the implementation of the tighter checks will increase the required times for passport control. The company is currently consulting with police and other stakeholders about the possibility of increasing the number of staff and using technological support to keep waiting times to a minimum.

The company asked travellers to be understanding and to cooperate, adding that “during the summer peak, we advise departing passengers to be at the airport at least two hours before leaving their flight and have their travel documents ready.”

Directive 458/2017 reinforces checks against relevant databases for stolen, misappropriated, lost and invalidated travel documents at external borders to ensure that people do not hide their real identity.