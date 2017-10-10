No food supplies for the enclaved for second week in a row, UN says

File photo of Unficyp soldiers delivering food to Greek Cypriots in Rizokarpaso

Only medical supplies will be carried on Wednesday to Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north as breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities insist on taxing other goods, the UN said.

The decision to tax food supplies and other items like baby diapers was enforced by Turkish Cypriots last week. The UN carries the supplies to the so-called enclaved every Wednesday.

“There has been no further developments since we issued our press statement. At this stage we have nothing further to add to that we have said already,” Unficyp spokesperson Aleem Siddique told the Cyprus News Agency.

Last Wednesday, Unficyp said it was forced to limit the day’s delivery to medical aid supplies, following the Turkish Cypriot administration’s unilateral decision to impose taxes and fees on other humanitarian goods.

“Unficyp regrets the decision taken by the Turkish Cypriot administration, which it considers to be an unfortunate development.”

Delivering humanitarian assistance in the northern part of the island was based on a longstanding agreement between the sides known as Vienna III, “and provides hundreds of elderly and other vulnerable people with basic supplies on a weekly basis.”

Turkish Cypriots argue that the agreement no longer applied, especially since the opening of access points in 2003.

The government has said it was trying to ensure the supplies got to the enclaved and was concentrating on efforts to reverse the decision, which has also exposed a rift in the Turkish Cypriot administration.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has publicly criticised ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu for imposing the tax, saying it was akin to shooting oneself in the foot.

At the end of the second phase of the Turkish invasion late in August 1974, about 20,000 Greek and Maronite Cypriots living in villages and townships primarily in the Karpas peninsula in the northeast and in villages west of Kyrenia remained behind the ceasefire line.

According to April 2013 figures, only 437 people remain – 328 Greek Cypriots and 109 Maronite Cypriots. These persons are known as the ‘enclaved’.

  • Parthenon

    The European Court of Human Rights has, in its judgement of 10 May 2001, on the case of Cyprus v. Turkey, Application no 257 (81/94), for the first time, pronounced itself on the overall legal consequences of Turkey’s invasion and continued military presence in Cyprus. The Court’s findings about the treatment of the few Greek Cypriots and Maronites still resident in the occupied area are quite significant. The Court notes that the right to respect for family life of the enclaved Greek Cypriots was seriously impeded by measures imposed by the “TRNC” to limit family reunification denying the possibility of leading a normal family life (para. 292-293). The Court noted that Greek Cypriots community were monitored in respect of their contacts and movements and that surveillance extended to the presence of State agents inside the homes of Greek Cypriots on the occasion of social or other visits (para.294). The Court held that such highly intrusive and invasive acts violated the right of the Greek Cypriot population in the Karpas region to respect to their private and family life” (para.295).

    • Hasan Cypriot

      Partheon, todays status-quo continues after YOU the Greek Cypriots voted NO to the Annan Plan. You cannot now turn around and call something an “occupation” after you said NO to the Annan Plan knowing that this status quo would continue. By voting yes things would have been different in Cyprus. You cant have your cake and eat it at the same time!
      Since you have quoted court cases perhaps take a look at the Demopolous Case too and the 1977 and 1979 High Level Agreements on forming a bizonal bicommunal federation WITH political equality. You have to accept that any solution will have two equal Constituent States.
      The TRNC is the basis of the Turkish Cypriot Constituent State, whilst the Greek Cypriot state in the South will be the Greek Cypriot Constituent State in the South.

  • Parthenon

    The diminution is all the more striking considering the fact of the agreement reached in Vienna on 2 August, 1975, by which the Turkish side undertook to give the enclaved population “every help to lead a normal life, including facilities for education and for the practice of their religion, as well as medical care by their own doctors and freedom of movement in the north”. In practice the Cypriots were subjected to constant harassment, including physical assaults, restrictions to their movement, denial of access to adequate medical care, denial of adequate educational facilities, especially beyond the elementary school level, curtailment of their right to use and bequeath their immovable property and curtailment of freedom of worship in their churches and monasteries. This was therefore a deliberate policy of ethnic cleansing, forcing the enclaved to abandon their home, so that all traces of Greek Cypriot presence in northern Cyprus would be eradicated.

    • Hasan Cypriot

      What a load of crap. Why dont you talk about the attempted ethnic cleansing as done by the Greek Cypriots against Turkish Cypriots under the Akritas Plan and Iphestos Files?
      Why dont you talk of the 103 Turkish Cypriot villages that were attacked and desecrated and the thousands of Turkish Cypriots who were forced to emigrate or buried in mass graves?
      Why dont you talk about the period of Cyprus 1963 to 1974 when massacred Turkish Cypriot men women and children were buried in Atlılar, Murataga, Sandallar and Taskent?
      Parthenon get a life.

      • Oh Come ON!

        …because, if you don’t talk about any of it, it makes it so that none of it happened!! At least, that is the logic of some people, anyway!!

  • Mist

    Are there any children under 12mths?

    • Parthenon

      TC authorities do not allow any GCs under the age of 12 to remain in their tolerant entity.

      • Oh Come ON!

        You are very creative!

    • Oh Come ON!

      …and are there no diapers in the supermarkets in the north for them?

      • Mist

        Exactly what I am trying to establish, if the government is sending unwanted/not needed new nappies to the people there, what do they do with them? Sell them? Swop for ouzo? This is at taxpayers expense.

        • Oh Come ON!

          If the Roc administration is dispatching items to these people for which they have no use then that is an unforgivable waste of GC taxpayers’ money! One would hope that the ROC is in regular communication with the GC and Maronite communities in the north and, as a result, is aware of their needs.

    • Guest

      There are few people who are even under the age of 65.

  • Hasan Cypriot

    The UN Secretary General Koffi Annan said in 2004 that the “rationale” behind the isolation of Turkish Cypriots no longer existed after the referandum reult, where Turkish Cypriots voted to accept the solution by 65% and Greek Cypriots voted against it by 76%.
    YET our RIGHT TO LIFE, TRADE and TRAVEL and even play international sports friendlies have been DENIED and FORGOTTEN by the UN. If it was not for Turkey we would have no protection, economy or money!
    No such statements have been made by Aleem that even considers our basic human rights in the North. We do not need to be internationally recognised but we have come full circle, having said yes to previous peace plans supported by the UN, and the collapse of peace talks in Crans Montana was not the fault of Turkish Cypriots.
    NO ONE can argue against how hard President Mustafa Akıncı tried to reach a settlement, with never ending demands by the internationally recognised Greek Cypriots, who have absolutely NO INCENTIVE to share the island based on a bizonal bicommunal federal framework with political equality.
    The UN said NOTHING when the Greek Cypriots undertook diplomatic initiatives to STOP an ambulance bought by the Red Crescent in Germany to be bought to North Cyprus. They say NOTHING at not even our youth from being able to play an international friendly, or when Greek Cypriots stop pop artists from performing in the North.
    They say NOTHING when Greek Cypriots try to increase our isolation in EVERY FIELD, whilst persisting on ever increased demands at the negotiating table.
    The food supplies are not to “enclaved” people living “under siege” in the North, as the 1970’s dated Vienna III agreement that governs this which is outdated, with the conditions having changed. The borders are open, and people are free to come and go since 2003.
    Its a disgrace that Aleem can make such statements knowing that there isnt a “humanitarian crisis” of people living in the North. There is food and water in the markets and shops in the North and people are still receiving medical supplies without a tax being charged.
    Absolutely spot on decision by the Turkish Cypriots.

  • Parthenon

    Another Outrage!!!

    “Turkey is planning to send 167 teachers from the mainland to be assigned to 18 schools in the TRNC.

    An announcement on the Turkish Ministry of National Education’s website invites teachers who are interested in appointments in TRNC schools to submit their applications between 16-23 October.

    Former chairman of the Turkish Cypriot secondary school teachers’ union Tahir Gokcebel, has asked why send teachers from Turkey, when there are hundreds of Turkish Cypriot teachers who are unemployed.

    The report by Yeni Duzen emphasised that majority of the teachers to be sent from Turkey will be assigned to religious schools”.

    Yeni Duzen

    • Guest

      And finally and tragically, the Turkish government of the Islamist dictator Erdogan is bringing Islamisation to the staunchly secular Turkish Cypriots, so they can be assimilated like the uneducated Islamist Erdogan supporting mainland Turks brought to Cyprus since 1974, and who are soon projected to surpass the Turkish Cypriots in numbers. The rapid mosque building, the opening of religious schools and courses are the ominous results of this, which have suddendly accelerated only a few years ago, in their quest of assimilating and Islamising the Turkish Cypriots.

      • Parthenon

        The border crossings must now be closed after the Enclaved are brought to the free areas of the ROC. Isolation is all they deserve.

        • Guest

          The Greek Cypriots and Maronites are virtually prioners in the occupied north. They are not even allowed to move across, let alone leave freely – just like the citizens of North Korea or the former Soviet Bloc! Full Sanctions must be applied that will truly hurt the Turks and bend them. But, unfortunately the international community is appeasing Turkey and its puppet state, instead of sanctioning them. Disgusting.

          • Parthenon

            The treatment of the enclaved fully exposes the true intent of evil Turkey in Cyprus.

  • Guest

    “According to April 2013 figures, only 437 people remain – 328 Greek Cypriots and 109 Maronite Cypriots.” Since these statistics are four and a half years old and the vast majority of them are way over 65 years old, their numbers have further decreased significantly, due to the high death rates and no birth rates! I wonder what their population is as of 2017.

  • Parthenon

    Starving elderly defenceless people is a war crime under International Law!!!

    Turkey must be expelled from NATO immediately!

