Minister urges House to pass match-fixing bill

A bill aimed at stamping out match fixing will be put to the vote in two weeks, chairman of the House education committee said on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said the bill was discussed for the last time on Wednesday, urging parliament to approve the bill so that the problem could be tackled.

Cypriot football is plagued by match-fixing, described as the worst in Europe. Footballing authorities have received scores of notifications about suspicious betting, which suggests match-fixing, but no one has been brought to book to date.

In May, Nicolaou had expressed hope that the bill would have been approved by parliament before its summer recess so it could come into effect by the start of the new season.

The bill includes provisions for investigating such offences while others are designed to work pre-emptively.

The bill affords courts the authority to seize any profits collected by the offender and creates a bribery offence concerning officials and athletes.

Those found guilty face up to seven years in jail and or a €100,000 fine.

It will ban betting by athletes, club officials, referees and members of the football association. Club officials would be banned from representing athletes.

The bill also includes provisions for protecting athletes who blow the whistle and banning termination of their contract.

The minister said a five-member committee will be created to investigate and collect information that will be passed on to the attorney-general who will decide whether there was a case. The investigation will be carried out by the police.

“The committee will collect data, it won’t carry out a criminal investigation,” he said.

Last year the CFA was forced by European football governing body Uefa to put strict measures in place after repeated notifications concerning suspicious betting activity.

The association had approved modifications to the disciplinary code regarding matches, with tough fines and long prison sentences for those found throwing or fixing matches.

Despite these measures, the CFA continued to receive notices indicating that match fixing continued to thrive.

In December last year, the CFA fined two top-flight teams €50,000 each after they were implicated in suspicious betting activity by Uefa, while earlier in the month, it had notified the island’s authorities of suspicious betting activity relating to another top-flight fixture.