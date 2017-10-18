Pakistan blast aimed at security forces kills at least six

Archived photo: An overview of the scene of the bomb blast outside a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan

A bomb blew up a Pakistani security force truck on Wednesday in the city of Quetta, killing at least six people, police said.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility.

The truck was carrying police recruits, four of whom were killed, along with two passers-by on the outskirts of the southwestern city, Quetta police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said.

“We can’t say whether it is a suicide blast,” he added. “Our teams are at the scene and investigating.”

Television broadcast pictures of the burned-out wreckage of the vehicle.

The Pakistani Taliban, a militant group fighting Pakistan’s government and loosely allied to the Afghan Taliban, said the attack was a suicide bomb targeting the paramilitary Frontier Corps, spokesman Muhammed Khurasani said in a statement.

