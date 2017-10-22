Mr Christos Rotsas suggests that there is now a unique opportunity for the Republic of Cyprus to negotiate to reclaim the British Bases (Letters, Sunday October 15. I have news for him. The Turks will want one third of them.

The Bases were and are, by the Treaty of Establishment, under the joint signatures of Britain, the RoC, mainland Greece and mainland Turkey. Yes, Turkey.

Does he seriously think that the Turks will happily hand all the Bases to the RoC? They will want “their share”. And simply on a legal basis one cannot re-negotiate a treaty unless it is with all signatories.

The Treaty also states that if the British leave, the Bases will be returned to the Republic of Cyprus. Well, according to the Turks, there are two Republics, north and south. Furthermore, they might well claim the strategic Akrotiri airbase on behalf of Nato.

Perhaps Mr Rotsas should write a book on “How To Shoot Yourself In The Foot”.

DS, Oroklini